Man Utd fan stabbed in Paris after club's Champions League win against Paris St Germain

A Manchester United fan was stabbed after the club's Champions League match in Paris on Wednesday night.

United overcame a 2-0 first-leg deficit to knock Paris St Germain out of the competition with a 3-1 win at the Parc des Princes.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was in contact with French authorities.

A spokesman said: "We are in touch with the French authorities following an incident involving a British man in Paris on March 6 and stand ready to offer assistance if required."

The man was travelling in a taxi before being taken to hospital in the French capital and underwent surgery, according to Sky Sports News.