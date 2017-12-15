Man turns racist to officer after being Pava sprayed

A raging man who had to be subdued in a public order incident made racist comments to the police officer, a court has heard.

James Sowerby, 26, of Cavendish Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, admitted using racially aggravated threatening or insulting words to cause alarm or distress.



Preston Magistrates’ Court heard at 9pm on November 16, an officer, PC Patel, was called to a turbulent scene on Cavendish Crescent.



Prosecuting, Peter Kelly said: “ On arrival the officer sees the defendant in company with a relative and an unknown woman.



“It appears he was waving the officer down and quite apparent he was in an agitated state, clenching his fists and punching his palms.



“The officer says he was displaying signs of agitation.



“Quite quickly he told the officer if he was going to arrested he was going to need backup. He had particular concerns at the way he was behaving and the potential risk of the situation escalating.



“At one the defendant made comments he was going to ‘f**k her up mate.’



“The officer determined he was going to be a real risk of problems and he pulled the spray on him and the defendant was subdued.”



When they arrived at the police station he made racist references to PC Patel and was further arrested for an offence of racially aggravated public order.



in an interview Sowerby said he was angry, had drank half a lite of vodka and seven shots and had not reacted well because he was taking medication for ADHD and psychosis but said he could not remember making the racist comments.



He said he had wanted a shower in police custody because the spray was burning his skin.



Defending, James Ball, said: “ At the time of the offences his medication was changed and that perhaps affected his mindset. This is someone with a history of mental health issues and behavioural issues. It's back under control now.



“It’s a very short lived incident.”



The bench imposed a fine of £120, and ordered Sowerby to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.