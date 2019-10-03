Man taken to hospital after collapsing outside B&M in Leyland retail park

Have your say

A man in his 80s has been taken to hospital after collapsing outside B&M in Leyland.



The man collapsed outside the discount retailer in Churchill Way Retail Park, near McDonald's, at 8.20pm last night (October 2).

Police and paramedics attended to a man in his 80s who collapsed last night outside B&M in Churchill Way Retail Park, Leyland. Credit - Ryan Gillett

Police were first on the scene as the Leyland Neighbourhood Team had been holding a 'Coffee with a Cop' community meeting at McDonald's at the time.

The officers rushed to the man's aid whilst the ambulance service were called.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) responded with two ambulances and paramedics treated a man in his 80s for a suspected cardiac arrest.

The man was then taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

A police cordon was placed outside the entrance to B&M where the man had fallen ill.

NWAS were unable to comment on his current condition.