Man suffers 'serious injuries' after being attacked with baseball bat and stabbed in back in Brierfield

Lancashire Police are appealing for information about two people who may have witnessed a serious assault in Brierfield.

Police were called at around 4pm to reports a man had been attacked on Colne Road, close to the cenotaph, on Thursday (January 9).

A man was hit on the head with a baseball bat, before being stabbed in the back on Colne Road. (Credit: Google)

A 30-year-old man had been sat on a bench when he was approached from behind and hit on the head with a baseball bat, before being stabbed in the back.

The victim was later taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering.

A 26-year-old man from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed to February 4.

Det Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of Burnley CID, said: “We are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries following an incident in Brierfield.

“We believe the victim was sat on a bench when he was attacked, suffering several stab wounds.

“We are appealing for information and are keen to speak to a man and woman, stood at the bus stop opposite the Co-Op shop, who are believed to have seen what happened.

“If this was you, please come forward as soon as possible.”

Following enquiries police later arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Detectives are keen to trace two people, a man and woman, who are believed to have witnessed the attack.

Anyone with information can contact police on (01282) 472244 or email 3452@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1021 of January 9.