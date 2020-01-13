Man suffers 'serious injuries' after being attacked with baseball bat and stabbed in back in Brierfield

Lancashire Police are appealing for information about two people who may have witnessed a serious assault in Brierfield.
Police were called at around 4pm to reports a man had been attacked on Colne Road, close to the cenotaph, on Thursday (January 9).
A 30-year-old man had been sat on a bench when he was approached from behind and hit on the head with a baseball bat, before being stabbed in the back.
The victim was later taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering.
A 26-year-old man from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed to February 4.
Det Sgt Sarah Hargreaves, of Burnley CID, said: “We are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries following an incident in Brierfield.
“We believe the victim was sat on a bench when he was attacked, suffering several stab wounds.
“We are appealing for information and are keen to speak to a man and woman, stood at the bus stop opposite the Co-Op shop, who are believed to have seen what happened.
“If this was you, please come forward as soon as possible.”
Following enquiries police later arrested a man in connection with the incident.
Detectives are keen to trace two people, a man and woman, who are believed to have witnessed the attack.
Anyone with information can contact police on (01282) 472244 or email 3452@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1021 of January 9.