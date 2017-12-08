Man suffers fractured skull after attack in Clitheroe

A man has been left in a "serious" condition after he was attacked in Clitheroe, say police.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 5.40am on Friday, December 8 to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries on Greenacre Street in the town.

The man, who police believe to be local and in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he is currently in a serious condition.

Police say he is believed to have suffered a number of serious injuries including a fractured skull.

An investigation is underway and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Tim McDermott, of East CID, said: “The victim of this assault is in a very serious condition in hospital and I need the public’s help to find out what has happened and to find whoever has carried out this attack.

“We are in the early stages of our enquiries and I would appeal for anyone who may have seen what happened or who has any information which could assist, to come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0115 of Friday, December 8th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111