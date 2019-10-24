Man suffers fractured ankle in three places after violent and random attack in Preston city centre

Have your say

A man has had to undergo surgery on his ankle after he was randomly attacked in Preston city centre.

The 33-year-old victim had been walking along Fishergate with a friend when he was randomly attacked by another man at 10.05pm on Friday, September 13.

The attack happened at the junction with Corporation Street, near Debenhams, when the assailant suddenly punched his victim in the face as he walked passed.

The victim crashed to the ground due to the force of the punch, causing him to fracture his ankle in three places as he fell over.

Police said the vicious attack had been random and unprovoked.

Sgt Adam Smith, from Preston Police, said: "We are appealing for information after a man was injured in an unprovoked attack in Preston.

"This was the completely unprovoked assault of a man simply out walking with his friend.

"His injuries were so bad that he required surgery on his ankle.

"If anyone saw the attack or has any information, please contact us."

If you have any information, you can can call the investigating officer on 07813347353 or 101, quoting incident reference 1774 of September 13.

Alternatively you can email 4239@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

You can also email independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.