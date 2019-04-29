Man suffers broken nose and eye socket in violent Preston burglary

Have your say

Detectives want to identify a man and woman in connection with an aggravated burglary in Preston.



Two men were violently attacked at a home in Bowlingfield, Tanterton at around 4pm on Saturday, February 2.

Detectives want to identify this man and woman in connection with an aggravated burglary in Tanteron, Preston on Saturday, February 2. Pic-Lancashire Police

One of the men, 57, suffered a broken nose, broken eye socket and cuts and bruises.

The second man, aged 63, also suffered a facial injury.

Police said a quantity of cash and bank cards were stolen during the burglary.

Following enquiries, police want to identify a man and woman (pictured) in connection with the offence.

Det Con Azam Kham, of Preston CID, said: “This was a nasty incident which left one of the victims with serious injuries.

“Both men were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for medical attention.

“We would urge anyone who saw anything or has any information relating to this incident to please get in touch and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with information can call DC Khan at Preston CID on (01772) 209732 or 101 quoting log 0999 of February 2, 2019.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.