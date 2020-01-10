Man steals car with one-year-old child inside and damages 7 vehicles in Chorley

Police are asking for information after a man tried to steal a vehicle which had a sleeping one-year-old boy in the back seat in Chorley



The driver of an Audi Q7 parked up to collect someone from a house on Lichfield Road at around 7:05pm last night (Thursday, January 9).

The vehicle was briefly left unlocked with a one-year-old boy asleep in the back.

A man then got into the car, driving off on to Rydal Place and then Gilbert Street where it got stuck behind a takeaway delivery vehicle.

He then tried to drive past the delivery car, ramming and damaging seven other stationary cars and a lamppost.

After a brief altercation, the man managed to escape from the front of the car.



A black people carrier or estate-style vehicle with a cracked windscreen approached from behind and took him away.

No one has yet been arrested and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Det Sgt Paul Price from Chorley CID said: “We think that the offender’s intention was to steal the car and that it’s likely that they unaware that a child was in the back.

"Thankfully the young boy wasn’t injured and slept throughout the incident.

“If you know anything about what happened or who was involved, we need to speak to you.

"Similarly, if you know of a car that matches the description with a cracked windscreen, I would urge you to come forward."

Lancashire Police are also reminding people to be mindful with their vehicles, especially those with proximity/ keyless access, warning thieves could seize the opportunity to take vehicles no matter how small the time window.

Anyone with information can call 01257 246190 or, if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident 1360 of January 9.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.