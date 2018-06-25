Man stabbed twice in attack on Lancashire street

A man was stabbed twice in the thigh during a street "brawl" in Great Harwood, say police.

Police were called following reports of a fight on Blackburn Road near to the Pizza Dome and Towngate at around 4.30pm on Friday, June 15.

A 21-year-old man was walking along the road when a small, grey Mercedes pulled up alongside him and the passenger got out.

Detectives say the man attempted to punch the victim which resulted in the pair fighting on the road causing traffic to back up.

It was then that the victim was stabbed twice in the thigh with what is believed to be a knife, say police.

The offender then got back into the Mercedes and made off from the area.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

DC Deborah Sethi from East CID said: “We think that this was a targeted assault and that the victim and attacker are known to each other.

“We know that there were a number of people in the area at the time that we are keen to speak to.

“If you saw something or indeed you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, please speak to us.”

The attacker is described as white, 6ft and of stocky build. He had a tanned complexion, dark clean cut hair style with stubble and was wearing a red top.

The car was being driven by an Asian man.

If you can help, please call 01282 472118 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1239 of June 15.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.