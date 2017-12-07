Man stabbed after mass brawl in Preston

A man was stabbed following reports of a mass brawl in Preston, say police.

Officers were called at just before 1.30am on December 3 to reports that a large group of people were fighting outside Greenlands Labour Club in Ribbleton, Preston.

Police say a 22-year-old-man was stabbed and suffered a number of injuries. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Detectives are now appealing for information as they continue to search for the weapon.

Detective Sergeant Katie Clancy of Preston CID, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who was at the Greenlands Labour Club at the time of this incident, and who saw or heard anything, to come forward immediately.

"This was a nasty incident and we believe that others may have been injured too.”

Anyone with information can contact Preston CID on (01772) 209754 quoting log number 0090 of December 3 2017.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.