Man spotted with steak knife on Preston train was 'attempting to finish pub lunch'

British Transport Police (BTP) were called after a man was spotted with a knife on a train in Preston.

The man was located and found in possession of a steak knife, as well as a steak and other cutlery.

He told officers he had been out for a pub meal and was going to miss his train so decided to take it all with him.

Sharing the incident on Twitter, police joked that this was a "mis-steak on his part" and a "rare incident."

Joining in with the joke, BTP London Victoria said: "Clearly, unlike a good steak, you like your jokes well done."

BTP Birmingham added: "Tempted to also try a steak pun here, but we'd just butcher it."

Knives and the law

Just by carrying a knife you could end up in court.

It is illegal to carry a knife, even if it belongs to somebody else and if you are caught you will be arrested.

Anyone who is carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon - even in self-defence - can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to four years.

The police can search anyone they suspect of carrying a knife.

It is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old, unless it has a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it's a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (including a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

Good reasons for carrying a knife

Examples of good reasons to carry a knife in public can include:

- taking knives you use at work to and from work

- taking knives to a gallery or museum to be exhibited

- the knife is going to be used for theatre, film, television, historical re-enactment or religious purposes, e.g. the kirpan some Sikhs carry

A court will decide if you’ve got a good reason to carry a knife if you’re charged with carrying it illegally.

You can find out more by visiting the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.