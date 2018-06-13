Man sought after substance thrown into another man's face

Preston police were investigating tonight after a substance was sprayed in a man's face.

The attack took place on Ribbleton Avenue at just after 4.30pm this afternoon.

A man was sitting in his car when another man approached and sprayed a substance in his face. The man was taken to hospital and the assailant is being sought by police.

The ambulance service, police and fire brigade all attended the scene.

Det Insp Warren Atkinson from Preston Police said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and we believe that both the victim and offender are known to each other.”

“Our investigation is under way and we are still trying to identify exactly what the substance is. The victim has been assessed by emergency services and fortunately he isn’t believed to have suffered any injuries."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1078 of June 13.