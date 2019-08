Have your say

Do you know this man?

Police want to talk to him about a 'public order incident' that happened at Smyths Toys, Queen's Retail Park, Preston at 12:45pm on Sunday, July 21. Members of staff were threatened with physical violence after he was ejected from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to email PC Molyneux at 1748@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting the reference number 04/133299/19.