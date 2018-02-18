Man seriously injured in Preston stabbing

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen in Preston.

The man was attacked at a house on Skeffington Road, Deepdale, shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: "He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.‎

"A 33 year old man from Preston was apprehended by members of the public. ‎He was arrested shortly after on suspicion of assault (GBH) and remains in police custody.

"Both parties are believed to be known to each other and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider public."