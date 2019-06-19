Man's body recovered from canal in Lancashire

Have your say

A man's body has been recovered from a stretch of canal in Lancashire.

Lancashire Police were called to the Leeds Liverpool Canal, near the Asda superstore, in Grimshaw Park, Blackburn at around 5.30am this morning.

Police were alerted to the body after it was discovered by a member of the public walking along the canal towpath.

The cause of the man's death has not been established.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at about 5.30am today (Wednesday, June 19) to a report of a man's body in the Leeds Liverpool Canal in the Grimshaw Park area of Blackburn.

"Enquiries are on-going."

Grimshaw Park remains open to traffic, but the steps down to the canal have been cordoned off by police.

