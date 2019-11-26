Man's body pulled from Preston Docks

Have your say

A man's body has been pulled from the water at Preston Docks.



Police began searching the Docks at around 7pm yesterday (November 25), in response to a concern for safety report.

The body of a man in his 50s has been recovered from Preston Docks at around 7.30pm on Monday, November 26

Water rescue teams entered the water near Lockside Road and divers later recovered a man's body.

Police said the body is that of a man, aged in his 50s, from Penwortham.

A police spokesman said: "At just after 7pm last night (Monday, November 25) officers have attended Preston Docks in response to a concern for safety of a man in his fifties.

"Sadly, the man was found deceased and recovered from the water.

"There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for HM Coroner."