Man robbed by gang of youths in Longridge

A man in his 50s was the victim of a late night robbery by a gang of youths in Longridge last night.

Police were called to Monks Drive, Longridge, at 11:45pm on Wednesday evening (January 23) after a 53-year-old man was approached by three youths.

After asking the man for a cigarette, he was barged to the ground by the three individuals who went through his pockets.

They took a set of keys, a Samsung mobile phone, and cigarettes.

The man subsequently went to hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Anyone that saw any suspicious behaviour can contact the police on 101 with log reference number 1623/23."