Man punched in the face in 'nasty incident' at The Eldon pub in Preston

Police are searching for a man after an assault in a Preston pub.

A 40-year-old man was punched in the face by an unknown man on Friday, February 8, at The Eldon pub in Eldon Street.

Police want to speak to this man in connection to the assault

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm.

The victim received a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police are now looking to speak to anybody with information about the assault as well as identify the man in the CCTV images in this article.

DC Richard Lenton, of Preston Police, said: “This was a nasty incident in which the victim suffered a serious head injury.

"It occurred in a busy pub so we believe several people will have seen what happened, and we are asking them to get in touch while we piece together exactly what occurred.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we would also like to speak to the man in the CCTV images and are asking anybody who knows him, or the man himself if he sees this appeal, to contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch by calling 01772 209 964 or email 5209@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number 1336 of February 8.