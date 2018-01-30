Man missing from Heysham

An appeal has been launched after a man went missing from Heysham, say police.

Andrew Finnie was last seen around 9pm on Sunday, January 28 in the Byron Road area.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Officers believe he may have travelled to the Cumbria area in a green Fiat Brava car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

PC Kirsty Stanworth, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are very concerned for Andrew’s welfare and are urging anyone who knows where he is to contact police.

“Furthermore, I would ask Andrew, If he sees this appeal to contact us and let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1263 of January 29.