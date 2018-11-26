Man left with fractured skull after being attacked with an iron bar in Preston street

A man was left with a fractured skull after a brutal street assault in Preston.

It happened between 8.30pm and 10pm on Sunday night, when a 27-year-old man was walking to a friend’s house with his girlfriend after buying some takeaway food at Charcoal Hut on New Hall Lane.

When the pair have reached Salisbury Street, four men dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered appeared from an alleyway and confronted them.

The victim was hit on the head and arm with an iron bar, leaving him with a fractured skull. The woman was unharmed.

DC Fabian Spence from Preston Police said: “The victim has been left with some serious injuries to the extent that they will require surgery.

“If think you may have witnessed this assault or you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, please get in touch.”

You can email 4959@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01772 209964. If you fail to get an answer, please dial 101, and quote incident reference 1319 of November 25th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.