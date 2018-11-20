Man left in coma after being knocked unconscious with 'one punch'

Have your say

A teenager accused of knocking a man unconscious with one punch - causing him several bleeds on the brain for which he had to be placed in an induced coma - has made his first appearance at court.

Callum Heffernan, 19, of Green Lane, Freckleton, is charged with maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on Jamie Statham.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on June 9 at Kirkham.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Allan Cobain, said his client would not indicate a plea to the offence at that stage.

Heffernan was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 19 by Blackpool magistrates.