Man jailed for setting fire to bin near care home absconds from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

A man who was sentenced to 66 months in prison for 'three counts of arson' is wanted by police after absconding from HMP Kirkham.

Daniel Harold Milburn, 35, formerly of Gloucestershire, is wanted for absconding from HMP Kirkham yesterday (22 January).

Millburn was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for setting fires to numerous wheelie bins in Husbands Bosworth in South Leicestershire.

One of the bins was placed against a door of Brook House Care Home, in Bell Lane, which housed 30 residents all over the age of 70.

Milburn then posed as a rescuer as he removed the burning bin from the doorway in front of members of staff at the care home.

No one was injured as a result of the fires.

Daniel Harold Milburn (pictured) is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of medium to heavy build. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police: "Milburn was sentenced to 66 months in prison at Leicester Crown Court in November 2018 for three counts of arson with intent/reckless as to whether life was endangered."

Milburn is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of medium to heavy build.

He has brown eyes, cropped/shaven black hair and speaks with a Welsh accent.

He also has tattoos including ‘SUE’ on his left finger and a Batman symbol on his back.

READ MORE: Man dies after falling from elevated skylift in Lancaster

Milburn has links to South Wales, Lancashire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Leicester.

Anyone who has seen Milburn or knows where he might be is urged to call 101 quoting log number 1402 of January 22.