Man jailed for making threats to kill wanted on recall to prison

Christopher Whyte is wanted on recall to prison after failing to stay at approved premises.

The 41-year-old is also wanted in connection with a criminal damage offence on June 4.

Whyte had been jailed in December 2019 for making threats to kill, police said.

Christopher Whyte (pictured) is wanted on recall to prison after failing to stay at approved premises. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build.

He has links to the Lancaster and Morecambe.