Man jailed for firearms offences walks out of Preston prison

A man jailed for firearms offences is wanted by police after walking out of prison.

Wesley Seddon, from Liverpool, was serving a minimum term of five years for possessing a firearm with intent.

The 30-year-old left HMP Kirkham on Tuesday November 27 shortly after he was recalled to prison for breaching his licence terms.

Seddon was originally jailed at Liverpool Crown Court in 2007 for possessing a firearm but had been on life licence on release.

He is described as white, 5ft 10 inches to 5ft 11 inches tall, of stocky build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

He has tattoos on his arms and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

Seddon has links to the Merseyside and Lancashire areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Have you seen Wesley Seddon? We want to find him after he absconded from HMP Kirkham.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email Westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0075 of November 27.