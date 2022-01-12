Mohammed Khalil Khan, 50, was arrested under the Terrorism Act on August 9 last year whilst travelling from Manchester Victoria to Clitheroe.

His behaviour on the train was so alarming that rail staff called 999 and he was met by counter terrorism police when the service stopped at Darwen station.

Passengers were evacuated from the train station as the army bomb squad were called to the scene to carry out two controlled explosions.

Khan became aggressive when searched by officers who found a knife in his bag and he was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He was taken into custody where he was further arrested under the Terrorism Act after witnesses told police about comments he had made on the train.

The suspicious package was not deemed a 'viable threat', but counter terrorism police said they were "keeping an open mind in regard to any motivations behind the incident".

Drone footage showing the platform where the army bomb squad carried out two controlled explosions on the platform at Darwen railway station on Monday, August 9

Yesterday (Tuesday, January 11), Khan was jailed for 12 months at Preston Crown Court, after admitting to possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He has not been convicted of any terrorism offences.

Detective Chief Inspector, Kay Dennison, of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: "This was a terrifying incident for the passengers to be stuck on a moving train with Khan making such concerning threats.

"His behaviour led to the train station where he was detained being closed off as a precaution, causing widespread disruption and a sense of panic in the local area.

"Khan's behaviour was frankly very worrying and completely unacceptable to cause fear in a public place.

"I'd like to thank the members of the public who reported Khan and offered to be witnesses and the train staff for their quick action in alerting police."