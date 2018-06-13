Man in court over historic sex offences

Have your say

A Lancashire man has made his first appearance at court charged with historic sex offences.

His alleged victim sat in the public gallery as 54-year-old Paul Timmis, of Springfield Road, Bacup, stood in the dock at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Timmis is accused of rape and other grave sexual offences, which are alleged to have taken place between 1987 and 2000. The 13 offences are said to have taken place in Kirkham, Freckleton, Blackpool, Salford and Walkden.

Timmis whispered his name, age and address to the court legal advisor when he appeared in the dock.

Magistrates sent Timmis for trial at Preston Crown Court. His lawyer Stephen Duffy gave no indication of plea. Timmis will appear at the higher court on July 11 for a preliminary hearing.

He was released on bail pending the trial date.