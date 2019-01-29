Man in court over attack that tore victim's retina and lacerated his eyelids

Have your say

A man accused of being involved in causing serious damage to a man's eyes in a pub fight has made his first appearance at court.

Nicholas Millar is alleged to have caused a tear to the victim's retina and lacerations to his eyelids which needed gluing.

Millar, 41, of Bank Road, Lancaster, is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

The offence is said to be have taken place at Ma Kelly's pub, Fleetwood, on February 11 last year.

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Gerry Coyle, entered a plea of not guilty to the offence on his client's behalf.

Millar was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 27 by Blackpool magistrates.