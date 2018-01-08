Man in court accused of death by dangerous driving after Preston crash

A man is due to appear at court for trial accused of causing death by dangerous driving after a double fatal collision on the A59 Brockholes Brow at Preston.

More top stories: How to beat the Preston rush hour

Police say the collision happened at about 6.40pm on Wednesday April 20 2016 on Brockholes Brow when a group of five young people were crossing the road.

The three were struck by a BMW travelling towards the city centre.

Rachel Murphy, 23, and Shelby Maher, 17, both from Preston died as a result of the collision. A 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was treated in hospital.

Mohmed Salman Patel, 26, of St Michael’s Road, Blackburn is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Monday, January 8.