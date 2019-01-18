Man in balaclava attacks Chorley schoolgirl and tries to force her into car

Have your say

A man dressed in black and wearing a balaclava has attacked a Chorley schoolgirl in a violent abduction attempt.



Sophie Walsh, 11, was attacked last night (Thursday, January 17) just after 7pm, near the Co-Op store in Moor Road.

The man tried to snatch Chorley schoolgirl Sophie Walsh near the Co-Op store in Moor Road, Coppull.

Her mum, Lisa, said her daughter had been walking home with a friend, Grace Lister, 12, when a man wearing a balaclava and gloves grabbed her and dragged her into an alleyway.

The man hit Sophie in the head and seized her by the throat before trying to force her into his car.

The Southlands schoolgirls struggled with the would-be kidnapper until the man lost his grip on Sophie.

He then returned to his car and quickly drove away.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...