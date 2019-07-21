Man hospitalised with 'very serious injuries' after being assaulted outside Blackpool barber shop

A man has been hospitalised with "very serious injuries" after being assaulted outside a Blackpool barber shop.

The incident happened at around 2am on Sunday (July 21) where Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were called to reports of an assault on a 31-year-old man outside Razor's barber shop in Lytham Road.

The victim was assaulted outside Razor's barber shop in Lytham Road (Google Street View)

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police have since arrested a 47-year-old from Blackpool on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

He remains in custody.

Police believe that the victim had earlier been drinking in Ma Kelly’s bar in Lytham Road.

They also believe he may have been involved in an altercation with another man at around midnight.

Officers are now keen to speak to people who were in the bar on Saturday night (July 20) and the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Gladwin said: "This assault has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident itself or the events earlier in the evening to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0166 of July 21 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.