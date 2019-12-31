Man hit across face in Ormskirk after group of teens demand money

Have your say

A man was hit across the face while walking his dog in Ormskirk after a group of teenagers demanded money.

A man in his 50s was walking his dog on the field behind Nursery Avenue on Friday, December 27.

Between 10.30pm and 10.45pm, the victim was approached by a group of people described as being in their late teens to early twenties.

One of the group demanded money from the victim and hit him across the face resulting in injuries.

The victim defended himself and the group ran off in the direction of a footpath which can lead to Station Approach or Old Boundary Way.

DC Danny Gardner of Ormskirk Police said: “This was a terrifying experience for the man who should have been safe walking his dog.

“We need to find the people responsible and would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious or witnessed the incident itself, to come forward.”

One member of the group is described as a mixed-race male, in his late teens, of slim build and around 5ft 11in tall.

He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and black cap underneath, black tracksuit pants and black trainers.

A second is described as being a white male, slim build, 5ft 8in with blonde straight hair.

He was wearing a deerstalker hat and a blue coloured bodywarmer.

Another member of the group was a white female with blonde hair.

She was wearing a dark coloured bodywarmer.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime number 04/222443/19.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.