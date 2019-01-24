Man had part of ear bitten off in Preston on New Year's Day

Have your say

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man had part of his ear bitten off in an assault in Preston.

The incident took place between 2 and 2:30am on New Year’s Day when the 23 year old victim was walking between Evoque nightclub on Church Street and Switch on Market Street.

He was approached from behind and assaulted.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the assault.

He suffered facial injuries and a bite to his ear which required stitches.

DC Nicola Jackson of Preston Police, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a young man who was out celebrating New Year’s Eve.

“We’re making a number of enquiries to find out who is responsible but would ask that anyone who witnessed the assault, or saw anything suspicious in the area, gets in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should email 4000@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 942 of 1 January.