Man had leg broken by two strangers in violent assault outside Penwortham pizza shop

A man had his leg broken during a violent assault by two strangers outside a pizza shop in Penwortham.

The incident happened at 12.10am on Sunday, April 28, shortly after the victim had left Papa John’s on Liverpool Road. As he walked away he was attacked by two men.

The victim, aged in his 20s, suffered a broken leg and swelling to his face. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Police want to speak to anybody with information about the incident.

There were several women in the pizza shop who police say may have witnessed the attack, or seen those responsible.

Det Con Dominic Webster, of Lancashire Police, said: “An innocent man was going about his evening when he was set upon by two complete strangers, and as a result he is now recovering in hospital from a broken leg. Violence like this is absolutely unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to piece together who is responsible.

“We would now urge anybody with information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible. There were a number of people in the pizza shop who may seen what happened or who may have got a good look at those responsible.

“If you can help with our enquiries please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 16 of April 28.