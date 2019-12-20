Man found with head injuries in Burnley remains in serious condition

A man in his 30s was found unresponsive in Burnley and remains in a serious condition.

Police were called at 9:45am today (Friday, December 20) to reports that a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive at the corner of Grange Street and Queensberry Road.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Detectives are trying to establish how the man came to be injured.

Det Insp Nicola Bithell of Burnley CID, said: “The man is very poorly in hospital and we need to understand how he sustained his injuries.

“The man has been found at a busy time of day and we know there were a number of people in the area.

A man in his 30s was found unresponsive at the corner of Grange Street and Queensberry Road. (Credit: JPress)

"We need anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible. If you live nearby and have any CCTV covering either of these streets, please get in touch.”

If you have any information please call 101 and quote log number 397 of December 20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.