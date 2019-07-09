Man found with 13,000 child abuse images to be sentenced a Preston Crown Court today

A man who had tens of thousands of images of child abuse is expected to be sentenced today.

Mathew Ian Race, of Station Road, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, was charged with making - downloading - 280 indecent images deemed category A - the most serious in law - with 209 pictures at category B and 12,449 images at category C.

It is understood the offences date back as far as January 2003, up until 2018.

The 40-year-old defendant also admits possessing 12,938 indecent images of a child in Bamber Bridge last June.

He will appear before Preston Crown Court.

(proceeding)