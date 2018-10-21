Man found dead after car smashed into wall

A 29-year-old man has died after his car smashed into a wall

Police were called at around 3am this morning by a member of the public who had discovered a Citroen C2 car that had collided with a stone wall on Haslingden Road in Rawtenstall.

An occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Rawtenstall, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A second occupant, a 26-year-old man, sustained wrist and back injuries. These are not thought to be life threatening.

Sgt Oliver Jones said: “This is an incredibly sad incident and my thoughts are with the family of the man who died who are being supported by our officers.

“If you saw a Citroen C2 being driven along Haslingden Road around that time or you have any information you think can help, please get in touch. I am particularly asking people to come forward with any dash cam or CCTV footage.

“You can call 101 quoting incident reference 193 of October 21st.”