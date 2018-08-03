Man flown to hospital with multiple stab wounds

Have your say

A man has been flown to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the head and body.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack, which happened in the early hours of yesterday.

Police were called at 13:09 on Thursday, August 2, to reports of an assault at an address on Whalley New Road, Blackburn.

The man was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Two women – aged 23 and 40 and a 35-year-old man, all from Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody.

Anyone with information can call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 672 of 2nd August.