Man flees police in his dad's car in Preston - then loses control

A car salesman mounted a pavement on one of Preston’s busiest roads and came to rest touching a tree.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard Hiten Modessa, 25, of Fishwick View, Preston, had been asked to stop by police who were patrolling the area on December 9, but instead sped up and drove away.



At the time the 25-year-old, who works at a Preston dealership, was in his dad’s Kia Sportage and he was not insured to drive it.



Prosecuting, Pam Ward said: “In the early hours of the day in question police had occasion to follow a black Kia Sportage.



“Due to the manner of driving, they asked the vehicle to stop.



“At this point the driver accelerated to between 30 and 40 miles an hour.



“He didn’t stop. He overtook other vehicles.



“As he began to turn into Fishwick Road he appeared to lose control.



“He tried to straighten up but missed the junction and mounted the pavement. He crossed it and landed near a hedged area.”



The court heard Modessa, who has no previous convictions, got out and fled the scene, but was traced by police.



In a police interview he said he didn’t know why he didn’t stop and had ‘gone into shock’.



Defending, Craig McKenzie said: “That night he had been with his father and other family members at a get together.



“He described his uncertainty about his insurance position – that’s why he’s reacted this way.



“He’s in car sales and has a company car and the policy allows him to drive other vehicles.”



The chairman of the magistrates’ bench said: “We’ve been listening to what’s been said.



“Your driving was not acceptable.



“Your weaving in and out of cars was dangerous and eventually you came to stop with the front of the car touching the tree.”



However, he was given credit for his guilty pleas to charges of driving without due care and failing to stop for an officer.



He was ordered to pay a fine, victim surcharge and costs totalling £392.