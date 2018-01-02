Man fined for racially abusing family at station

A man has been fined £1,000 for racially abusing a family at Preston railway station.

The man ordered the couple and their young daughter to move from a bench on the station, saying it was "only for English people".

When they said they were English, Keith Harrison, 50, from Park Road in Wigan, racially abused them and tried to make them move from the bench.

The family told nearby rail staff what was happening and Harrison was arrested by British Transport Police officers at the station after the incident at 2.30pm on Saturday, September 23.

Harrison denied the offence at court but was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment on December 8 by Chorley Magistrates. He was fined a total of £1,033.

PC Gavin Daw, said: “This is an example of the intolerant and unacceptable behaviour that we sadly still sometimes see in our society today, but a great example to show how the justice system will support victims of hate crime and deal with offenders.

“There is no place for this sort of behaviour on the railway network and British Transport Police will work tirelessly to ensure that we play our part in protecting all of our passengers and service users, whatever their ethnicity, nationality or religion."