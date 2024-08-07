Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after reports of a man sneaked into a train in the dead of night and ‘playing with the controls’.

British Transport Police have issued a CCTV appeal saying the man’s actions "endangered people on the railway" at Preston station.

The incident happened at 3.20am on Saturday, July 27 when a man boarded the stationary train and entering the driver’s cabin.

Police said he began "moving the controls", including turning the electricity off on the train. He then attempted to "switch off the breaks".

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation and are urging anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

A spokesperson for BTP said: “Do you recognise this man? Detectives investigating a report of someone endangering people on the railway are today releasing this image in connection.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

“Anyone who recognises him, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 80 of 27/07/24.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”