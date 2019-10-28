Man disappears after catching ferry from Isle of Man to Heysham Port

A man has disappeared after catching a ferry from the Isle of Man to Heysham Port.

Michael Dransfield, 55, was last seen boarding a ferry on the Isle of Man at 6.45am on Thursday, October 17.

He was dropped off at the ferry terminal by a friend and has briefly made contact with family since arriving in Lancashire.

But police said they are becoming increasingly concerned about Michael's welfare.

He is believed to still be in the Morecambe area after making contact with family a few days ago and is possibly staying in a hotel.

Michael is white, 5'6" tall, with a big build and short brown hair.

It is not known what clothing he is wearing, but his family said he usually wears jeans and trainers. He is also possibly wearing a blue coat and a flat cap.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Michael Dransfield, 55, who is missing after boarding a ferry from the Isle of Man to Heysham Port.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please don't hesitate to call us on 101 quoting log reference 0742 of October 21."