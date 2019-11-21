Man dies and a teenager is fighting for life after stolen Audi crashes into two walls and a telegraph pole in Burscough

A man has died after crashing a stolen Audi A1 into two walls and a telegraph pole in Burscough.



The crash happened at around 4am in Moss Lane, Burscough, near Ormskirk, yesterday morning (Wednesday, November 20).

The crash closed the A59 Moss Lane in Burscough, near Ormskirk for six hours yesterday (November 20). Pic: Google

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Sefton, died at the scene.

The front seat passenger, a 18-year-old man from Sefton – was taken to Aintree Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police believe the white Audi A1 had been stolen during a burglary in Eccleston, eight miles away, earlier that morning.

Thieves also stole a red Abarth from the same home and officers believe this car might have been travelling in convoy with the Audi

The Abarth was discovered abandoned in the Merseyside area. Police said they want to speak to any witnesses who might have witnessed the fatal crash.

Sgt Paul Maguire said: "Firstly my thoughts are with the family and friends of both of these men at this incredibly distressing time. We have specially trained officers supporting them.

"I am asking anyone who saw the Audi and also the Abarth travelling in the area, or indeed the collision itself, to come forward.

"Similarly, if you have any dash cam footage that could assist our investigation, please make contact with us.



"Lastly, I would like to directly appeal to the people who were in the Abarth to speak to the police.

"A man has died and another is extremely ill in hospital so it’s important we find out exactly what happened."

A three-mile stretch of the A59, one of the busiest roads in West Lancashire, was closed for around six hours whilst police investigated.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 114 of November 20.

