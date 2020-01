Have your say

A man has been fatally stabbed in Accrington this afternoon, Lancashire Police report.

A police spokesman said; "We were called at shortly before 1pm today to a report that a man had been stabbed at an address on Edleston Street in Accrington.

"Paramedics attended the address but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A murder enquiry has been launched and is in its very early stages."