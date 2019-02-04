Man denies murdering father-to-be Billy Livesley

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of father-to-be Billy Livesley.



Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, denied the charge when he appeared before Manchester Crown Court on Monday morning by video-link.

Related: Billy Livesley murder probe: what we know so far



He is accused of murdering 21-year-old Billy, from Platt Bridge, on Friday, December 28.

Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, is also charged with murder.

He also appeared before Judge Alan Conrad QC on Monday but has yet to enter a plea.

The pair were remanded in custody until a pre-trial review on Thursday, April 18.