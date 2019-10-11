Man charged with rape after woman, 18, is attacked in Preston city centre

Have your say

A man has been charged with the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Preston.

Police said Amanuel Tsegay, 35, of Lords Avenue, Salford has been charged with rape and sexual assault.

Detectives said he was charged last night (October 10) following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)

He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, October 11).

The attack allegedly happened in Lord Street, next to the Guild Hall, at around 4.20am on Sunday, September 22.

Police also revealed that another woman has come forward reporting being sexually assaulted on the same day in Lancaster Road.