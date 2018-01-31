Man charged with murder after death of man in Darwen

A man has been charged by detectives investigating a murder in Darwen.

Police were called around 1.20am on Sunday, January 28 following reports of a serious assault at the Esco-Bar.

Officers attended and found a 23-year-old man unconscious at the scene suffering wounds to his head and neck.

The man, later named as Jay Jay Livesey Taylor, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died later that day.

Following a public appeal for information, a 44-year-old man was arrested by police yesterday.

Jack Costello, of Victoria Street, Rishton, was last night charged by detectives with murder.

He has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday, January 31).

A 32-year-old man from Darwen, earlier arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old man from Darwen, earlier arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, have been bailed until February 13.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0958 of January 28th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.