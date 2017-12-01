Man charged with human trafficking offences in Preston

A man who lives in Preston has been charged with human trafficking offences following a string of raids across four counties, say police.

Andrei Carabet, 27, of Manchester Road, Preston, was charged along with five other men and a woman.

On Wednesday, November 29 police swooped on properties in Lancashire, Manchester, Northampton and Luton as part of the operation.

Police say the searches were part of an investigation into the trafficking and sexual exploitation of a large number of Romanian women.

A force spokesman said: "Over the last two days seven suspects have been interviewed at length by the Human Trafficking Team and tonight have all been charged with conspiring to traffick, conspiring to cause prostitution and firearm offences."

- Andrei Carabet, 27, of Manchester Road, Preston, is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and causing or inciting prostitution.

- Ionel Sandu, 32, of Carlton Road, Blackburn, is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and causing or inciting prostitution.

- Catalin Mihailescu, 43, of Wadeson Road, Manchester, is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and causing or inciting prostitution.

- Mihai Nicolescu, 33, of Freehold Street, Northampton, is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and causing or inciting prostitution.

- Florin Rusescu, 44, of High Town Road, Luton, is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, causing or inciting prostitution and possession of a weapon for discharge of noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation.

- Valentin Poiana, 40, of Orchard Street, Manchester, is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and causing or inciting prostitution.

- Maria Badulescu, 33, of High Town Road, Luton, is charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and causing or inciting prostitution.

They will all appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 1.