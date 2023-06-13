News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast

Blackburn man charged as detectives investigate reports fake taxi driver subjected women to serious sexual assaults across Lancashire

A man has been charged by detectives investigating a series of rapes across Lancashire.
By Vanessa Sims, Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST

A man has been charged by detectives investigating a series of rapes across Lancashire.

The Rape and Serious Sexual Offending (RASSO) Team launched an investigation into the allegations which cover incidents in Darwen and Preston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three women reported they had been subjected to serious sexual assaults after getting into what they believed was a taxi.

Nazim Asmal, 33, of Balaclava Street, Blackburn, was charged with a number of offences following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Most Popular
A man has been charged by detectives investigating a series of rapes across LancashireA man has been charged by detectives investigating a series of rapes across Lancashire
A man has been charged by detectives investigating a series of rapes across Lancashire

They include rape, sexual assault and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.

Asmal was remanded into custody after appearing before Blackburn magistrates on Tuesday morning (June 13).

He will appear before a crown court judge on July 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Det Insp Darren Irving, of East CID, said: “Although we have charged a man, our investigation is very much ongoing.

“If you have any information which you believe is relevant to this investigation I would ask that you call 101, quoting log 691 of June 13, 2023.”

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:BlackburnRapePrestonLancashireLancashire Police