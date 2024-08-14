Lancashire Police charge man with stealing footwear from TK Maxx and Office in Preston city centre
Mohammed Hussain, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday and charged with theft from TX Maxx and Office.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (Tuesday, August 13) following reports that items of footwear totalling around £200 were taken from TK Maxx and Office on Fishergate.
“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Mohammed Hussain, 33, of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of theft from a shop and will appear at Preston Magistrates Court this morning.
“Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
“The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”