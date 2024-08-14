Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 33-year-old man has been charged with stealing goods from city centre shops in Preston.

Mohammed Hussain, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday and charged with theft from TX Maxx and Office.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (Tuesday, August 13) following reports that items of footwear totalling around £200 were taken from TK Maxx and Office on Fishergate.

“Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

“The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.”