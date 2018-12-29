Man charged after Christmas Day stabbing in Preston

A man has been charged by police following a stabbing in Preston on Christmas Day.

Warren Givens, 44, of Blackpool Road, Preston is accused of Section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed article.

He will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 31.

Police launched an investigation after a man was stabbed on Eldon Street in the city on December 25.

The victim suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police cordoned off a section of Blackpool Road following the incident and closed roads for around four hours.